Contrasting State Street (NYSE:STT) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.33 $56.15 million $2.53 9.31 State Street $12.08 billion 2.53 $2.42 billion $6.70 13.13

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Independent Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Independent Bank and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 State Street 1 6 6 0 2.38

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.33%. State Street has a consensus price target of $83.54, suggesting a potential downside of 5.05%. Given State Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 31.51% 19.50% 1.74% State Street 19.59% 10.65% 0.83%

Summary

State Street beats Independent Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and nine loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

