CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,624. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.05.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,657 shares of company stock worth $5,435,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

