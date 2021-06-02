CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,657 shares of company stock worth $5,435,696. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.