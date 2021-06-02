CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,696. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.