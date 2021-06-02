Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

CNR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,917. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,449 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Guardian Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

