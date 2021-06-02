Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 29th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

CJREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

