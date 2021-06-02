Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,014. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

