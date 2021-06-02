Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

