Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,423 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,305,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 81,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 171,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,354. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

