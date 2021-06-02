Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,976,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.77% of Cousins Properties worth $670,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

