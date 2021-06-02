Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

CPG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,607,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

