Crestview Partners II GP L.P. Sells 781,845 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,845 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for about 80.8% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $80,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 963,288 shares of company stock worth $43,612,308. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

