Critical Analysis: Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) vs. Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.00% -66.16%

Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -112.91, meaning that its share price is 11,391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spotlight Innovation and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.29%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 3,804.87 -$27.97 million ($1.33) -4.67

Spotlight Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Spotlight Innovation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis. It also develops ET-105, a lamotrigine for oral suspension; DS-300, a cysteine injection; DS-100, a dehydrated alcohol injection; ET-104, a zonisamide oral suspension; ET-101, a topiramate oral suspension; and ET-203, an ephedrine ready-to-use injection. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

