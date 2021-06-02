Critical Review: BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and BankFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 2.95 $8.26 million N/A N/A BankFinancial $58.24 million 2.78 $9.16 million $0.61 18.18

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BankFinancial pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cortland Bancorp and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 27.82% 12.23% 1.21% BankFinancial 15.02% 4.77% 0.51%

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats BankFinancial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans and leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency services. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

