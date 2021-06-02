CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 202.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $222.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -516.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $61,964,251 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.