CryptEx Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00056844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $18,548.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.39 or 0.99821985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, "ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. "

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

