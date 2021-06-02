Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Achieves $3.27 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $74.31 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.01017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.17 or 0.09501189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051127 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

