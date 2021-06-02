Cryptocean (CRON) Price Up 32.1% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $148,708.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01022067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.06 or 0.09632832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051282 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

