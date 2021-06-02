CSFB Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.00.

NA stock opened at C$92.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.23. The firm has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$59.34 and a 1 year high of C$98.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

