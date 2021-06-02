Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,190 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

