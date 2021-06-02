Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,164,000. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $20,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

FLR stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.