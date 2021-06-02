Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $418.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $421.28.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

