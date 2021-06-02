Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 320 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,325. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.