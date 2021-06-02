Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of EL stock remained flat at $$304.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,802. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock valued at $594,636,066. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

