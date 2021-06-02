Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $38.61 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,453,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,718,000 after purchasing an additional 374,988 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 606,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508,570. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $166.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $504.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

