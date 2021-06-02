Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,001 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up 1.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.12% of Shaw Communications worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,411. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.25.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

