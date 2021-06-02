Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,291,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $163.64. 5,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,543. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

