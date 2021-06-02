Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 107,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,936 shares of company stock worth $9,138,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,652. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.