Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.25. 4,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

