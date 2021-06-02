Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 35,665 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $84.25. 1,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

