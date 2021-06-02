Curate (XCUR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Curate has a total market cap of $17.66 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00006566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00082720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.01035238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,678.91 or 0.09698755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,681 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

