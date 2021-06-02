Cutera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,783% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Shares of CUTR opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.