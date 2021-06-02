CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CVBF opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

