Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CYCN stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $733,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,603.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

