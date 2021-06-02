CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Up 7.9%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.05. 3,398,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,225,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that CytoDyn Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

