D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

