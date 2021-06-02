D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.84.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

