D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $248,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

