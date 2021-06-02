D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 12,766 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,630,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 94,210 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 565,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,184,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,218,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 53.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $30,400,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of SU opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 490.20, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.73%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

