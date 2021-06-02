D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 457 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

