D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $239,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

BLOK opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87.

