Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 6,295 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

