Dakota Wealth Management Sells 628 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

