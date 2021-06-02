Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

