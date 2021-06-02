Dash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $508.19 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $508.19 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $205.99 or 0.00546962 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004512 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.76 or 0.01377424 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,163,346 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.