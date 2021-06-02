Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins Sells 5,784 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brian Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50.
Shares of PLAY opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.
PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
