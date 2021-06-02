Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins Sells 5,784 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50.

Shares of PLAY opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

