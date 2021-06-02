Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $248,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 110,582 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

