Davis R M Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

