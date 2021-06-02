Davis R M Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

