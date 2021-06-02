Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.43. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 17,256 shares.

The company has a market cap of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

